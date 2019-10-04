The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDISON LOWELL ADKINS JR., 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL DAVID DONAHOE, 78, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Erma Mae Donahoe, died Oct. 1, in the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Tampa, Fla. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Oct. 7, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. wwwchapmans-mortuary.com.
ROY FRANKLIN, 84, of Huntington, died Oct. 4. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WILLIAM JOSEPH GANNON, 70, of Ashland, husband of Paula Faye Moyer Gannon, died Oct.3 at home. He retired from the blending department of Marathon Oil. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Normal Presbyterian Church; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Normal Presbyterian Church or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, https://tunnel2towers.org. Steen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANNA HOPE HOLTON, 72, of Ranger, W.Va., died Sept. 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. A private family gathering was held in her honor.
EUGENE JACKSON, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Mizie Maynard Jackson, died Oct. 3 in tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was the retired owner of Jackson Machine and Electric. Funeral service noon Oct. 5, Hatfield Funeal Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
MARK DANIEL KISAMORE, 59, of Pliny, W.Va., died Oct. 2. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Oct. 7, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home.
GLADYS MAE McCOY, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Walter McCoy, died Oct. 3 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Oct. 7 with visitation one hour before at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PEGGY SUE MORRISON, 59, of Ironton, wife of Stephen L. Morrison, died Oct. 1 at home. There will be no public visitation. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 8, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity and/or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HELEN DUNAWAY PLYMALE of Winfield, W.Va., died Oct. 3. In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or service, a marker will be placed at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane and her cremains will be interred there. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements.
BETTY LOU STEPP, 69, of Turkey Creek, Ky., wife of James David Stepp, died Oct. 2 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was an administrative assistant for Medic Home Care, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 6, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Cline Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOHN EDWARD TAYLOR, 79 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 29 in King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service, 6 p.m., Oct. 9, with visitation one hour prior, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM WOLFORD, 68, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Sept. 30 at home. In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no services conducted. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOAN G. WORKMAN, 76, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Oct. 1 in Holzer Medical Center. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be a time of sharing memories at 3:15 p.m. during visitation. Private burial.