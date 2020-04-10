The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM BAYLOUS ADKINS II, 59, of Barboursville, died April 8. Graveside services will be conducted at noon April 14, Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRIDGET ANN GOHEEN, 65, of Huntington, sister of William and Stephen Goheen and Christina Cilfford, died April 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired night auditor. Private, family services will be held. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA S. LAYNE, 64, of Baisden, W.Va., died April 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. There will be a gathering from noon to 2 p.m. April 11 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va, with service at 2 p.m. Due to current health concerns, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time in the building. Entombment at Layne Family Cemetery, Baisden.
PATRICIA ANN McCOY MILLER, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 8. There will be a private, family service 1 p.m. April 14, Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOCELYN G. PECK, 66, formerly of Huntington, died April 6 at home in Tampa, Fla. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice House of your choice. Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay is assisting her family with arrangements.
HAROLD PUCKETT, 91, of Hamlin, W.Va., died April 8. He retired from CSX Railroad as a brakeman. A family graveside service will be at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS ANN PENNINGTON SIMPSON, 90, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Robert Kenneth Simpson, died April 9 in Riverview Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. She retired from Humana Hospital of Louisa as a Laboratory Manager. Burial will be in Vaughn Family Cemetery, Louisa, Ky.; a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Louisa. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RALPH E. STEINBECK, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Teresa Steinbeck, died April 9 at home. He was formerly Rio Grande (Ohio) Police Chief, a Gallia County Sheriff’s deputy, and worked at the Gallipolis Police Department and EMS. He retired from Bob Evans and Leslie Small Trucking as a driver. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARY WEBB, 77, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Dewey Webb, died April 8. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.