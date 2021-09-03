The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HOMER GUY BRUMFIELD JR., 81, of Culloden died Sept. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests that social distancing and masks to be worn. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD DALE COLLINS, 63, of Alkol, W.Va., husband of Susan Adkins Collins, died Sept. 2. He retired from Fletcher’s as a welder and fabricator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Lovejoy-Adkins Cemetery, Alkol. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
PHILIP ANDREWS DuVALL, 65, of Huntington died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center.Donations are suggested to Harmony House, 627 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., Huntington, WV 25701. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
DANNY LEE FLORA, 72 of Fort Monroe, Va., father of Anastasia Coberly, died Sept. 1 in Riverside Medical Center, New Port News, Va. He retired from the US Navy. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHILLIP MICHAEL FRYE, 35, of Huntington, husband of Tracey Frye, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARLEY LEE HUBBS, 90, of St. Clair Shores, Mich., died Sept. 1. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; a graveside service at Warrick Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., follows immediately. www.handleyfh.com.
JONATHAN BLAKE JUSTICE, 36, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Aug. 31 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation service from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
CHARLES FRANKLIN PARDUE, 65, of Huntington, son of Betty J. Reed Pardue, died Sept. 1. He retired from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES T. RAMEY of Salt Rock, died Sept. 2. He was the owner of Mining Manufacturing, IncPrivate services entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
ERNESTINE DEAN RUTHERFORD, 89, of Wayne died Sept. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Due to family concerns regarding Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church in memory of Ernestine. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES RICHARD SPITLER JR., 56, of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary is looking for family for information about him. Please call 304-523-9424 with information. Arrangements are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.