The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY SUE MOUNTS BLANKENSHIP, 73 of Baisden, W.Va., died June 2 at home. Gathering of friends 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; funeral service 2 p.m. June 7 at the funeral home. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert, W.Va.
ALLEN CAUDILL JR., 60, of Matewan, W.Va., widower of Rhonda Caudill, died June 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service 6 p.m. June 5, George Dotson Cemetery, Phelps, Ky. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
KAY ELLEN WHEELER CHACOS, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Chacos, died April 21 in Heartland of Riverview South Point, Ohio. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. June 12, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHNNY KEITH CORBIN SR., 55, of Ironton, father of Ashley Thibodaux and Johnny Corbin Jr., died May 30. Funeral service noon June 5, City Mission Church, Ironton; burial in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
AMY JO CURRY, 40, of Turkey Creek, Ky., daughter of Joe Edward and Carol Sue Lowe Curry of Turkey Creek, died June 4 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 7, R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. June 5 and 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
KATHRYN E. GIBSON, 75, of Huntington, died June 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 9, at Kingdom Inheritance Ministries, 121 26th St., Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorial contributions to Kingdom Inheritance Ministries may be made. www.beardmortuary.com.
Service for SHEILA HENRY GILLIAM, 64, of Forest Hills, Ky., wife of Tad Gilliam, from 2 to 4 p.m. June 6 at R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Donations may be made to The American Lung Association, the ASPCA, St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners’ Hospitals for Children. www.rerogersfh.com.
WALTER D. HOLBROOK, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Norma Howard Holbrook, died June 4 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Ashland Oil. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. June 7, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Olive Hill Memorial Park. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at st.jude.org or the Boyd County Animal Shelter, 1025 McCullough Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BUEL PRESTON LESTER SR., 83 of Verner, W.Va., died June 2. Gathering of friends, 6 p.m. June 5, Christian Freewill Baptist Church; funeral noon June 6 at the church. Burial in Skyline Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SHIRLEY A. MAHAN, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of E. Richard Mahan, died June 3 in Holzer Senior Care. She was a retired executive secretary. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gideon’s International. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JAMES MARCUM, 49, of Ceredo, son of Mary Wells, died May 31. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
KENNIE SCOTT NEFF, 49 of Huntington, son of kennie C. and Linda Adkins Neff of Washington, W.Va., died June 2. Services will be 1 p.m. June 8 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 12 p.m. on Monday. www.beardmortuary.com.
CHASTITY DAWN PAYNE, 28, of Ironton, daughter of Clifton Payne of Ironton and Joyce Nance Wikoff of Grayson, Ky., died June 3 at home. She was a baker for the Armory Smokehouse. A private memorial service will be held at a later date and Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TONY WESLEY SLONE SR., 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 4 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RICKEY LEE SPURLOCK, 62, of Alkol, W.Va., died June 3 in Thomas Memorial Hospice facility. There will be a family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD DEAN WOODRUM, 66, of Griffithsville, W.Va., died June 3 at home. At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.