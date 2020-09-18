The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONNIE LEE ABRAMS SR., 80, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Amelia Ball Abrams, died Sept. 15. He worked for DT&I Railroad and was a bridge painter with Painters Local 1072, Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Hanging Rock (Ohio) Apostolic Church; burial will follow in Blackfork Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MYRON K. BAILES, 82, of Huntington died Sept. 15, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 21, at Spring Hill Cemetery. He was a retired Cabell County school principal. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Rd., Huntington, WV 25705. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TEDDY LEE BAMER, 59, of Ironton, died Sept. 16. He was a heavy equipment operator for Southern Ohio Trenching. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 19, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Etna Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio, follows. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Sept. 18 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DOYLE K. CLINE, 67, of Varney, W.Va., husband of Pinky Cline, died Sept. 15 in Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal mine electrician. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 19, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LARRY KEITH COFFINDAFFER, 77, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Linda McCoy Coffindaffer, died Sept. 17. He was a court reporter for the WV Workers Compensation Commission and the WV Supreme Court of Appeals 7th Judicial Circuit, Logan County. Service of remembrance 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Calvary Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville. Donations are suggested to the Larry “Daffer” Coffindaffer Scholarship Fund, 241 Hidden Valley, Chapmanville, W.Va. 25508 or to Calvary Baptist Church, 99 Sunset Court, Chapmanville 25508.
BILLIE RUTH DAY, 74, of Ironton, died Sept. 13 in Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. There are no services scheduled at this time. To offer the Day family online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
PAULINE FAE KNAPP, 88 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Aug. 4. She retired as an elementary school teacher at Anne Bailey Elementary in St. Albans. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 26, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Facial masks and social distancing guidelines will be required at all services. For those unable to attend, we will be livestreaming the service at the Chapman Funeral Home WV YouTube page. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
LOUIS ELVIN MCCLUNG, 89 of Huntington, husband of Helen Lucille McClung, died Sept. 17 at home. He was a retired buyer for State Electric. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There are no services scheduled through the funeral home at this time. www.regerfh.com.
ROCKY LANE SCARRETT, 63, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Linda Scarrett, died Sept. 17 at home. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD DENNIS “R.D.” STOWERS, 81 of Culloden died Sept. 17. He retired from ACF in Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. A private burial will be in Elkins Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Facial masks and social distancing practices will be required at all services. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
REGINA ROSE TOPPINS, 38, of Huntington, wife of Everett Allan Toppins, died Sept. 13 in South Point, Ohio. She was a chef. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOUGLAS ALLEN WEST, 60, of Ona, died Sept. 16 at home. He was a former officer with the Winfield City Police and a security officer with Walmart. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private family service and burial will take place Sept. 20.