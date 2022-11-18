The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA GAIL FORTNER, 66, of Barboursville, died Nov. 17 at her residence. She was a retired security guard. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
JOYCE ILENE FRAZIER, 81, of Kenova, wife of Pearley Frazier, died Nov. 17 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. All services will be private. www.rollinsfh.com
JESSICA MARIE JOHNSON, 41, of Huntington, wife of Sam Johnson, died Nov. 8 at Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House. Celebration of Life will be 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TENA MARIE KIRK, 65, of Huntington, died Nov. 17 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MOLLY ANN MCLENNEN, 51, of Milton, died Nov. 13. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
DONALD RAY SMITH, 65, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kathy Smith, died Nov. 18 at King's Daughters Medical Center. A private celebration of life will be held. www.wallaceffh.com
MARILYN LOUISE WILSON, 63, of Wayne, died Nov. 14. Private services will be held. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN DAVID WITHROW, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 17 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
