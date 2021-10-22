The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY BASENBACK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 21. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILL BEACH, 83, of Huntington, widower of Nellie Jean Beach, died Oct. 19 in the Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. He was a jewelry salesman. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Oct. 24 the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
EXIE TILDA CARTER, 57 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., widow of Jacky Carter, died Oct. 20 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JOHNNY RAY FETTY, 45 of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
JESSIE JOE FRASHER, 59 of Fort Gay, husband of Leona Sue Johnson Frasher, died Oct. 18 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. He retired from J.H. Fletcher Mining Equipment Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
INA PENN HAMMEL, 81, of Boynton Beach, Fla., wife of Dennis Hammel, died Oct. 18. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Klingel - Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B’nai Sholom Congregation. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
RAY JONES, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family requests that everyone wear a mask.
BOBBY MAYNARD, 62, of Huntington, died on Nov. 25, 2020. There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Corbin Park in Westmoreland, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
DR. FLORA E. PACIS of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Francisco P. Pacis Jr., died Oct. 19 in Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, Charleston, W.Va. She was a pediatrician in Logan and Boone counties. Mass will be 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
LINDA GAIL CARTER RICHARDS, 69, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Larry Richards, died Oct. 20 in Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. She was a nurse and home health aide. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Carter Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ANGEL BRIANNIA HOGSTEN ROWE, 24, of Ironton, died Oct. 17 in Ashland. There will be a celebration of life and memorial gathering at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the big field at Lake Vesuvius. Attendees are encouraged to bring dish to share and wear purple. Donations are suggested to a college fund for her son Landon, c/o 404 Belmont Mount Holly Rd., Apt. 23, Belmont, NC 28012. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements.
HARLEY RAY THOMAS SAGRAVES, infant son of Shawn Sagraves and Ashley Renee Bordley, both of Olympia, Ky., died Oct. 19 in Mount Joseph Health, Mount Sterling, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GLEN EUGENE SKAGGS, 65 of Ironton, father of Melvin Cade of Pickaway, Ohio, died Oct. 16 at home. At request there will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RUSSELL LEE SPEARS, 77, of Huntington died Oct. 19 at home. Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. He was a truck driver and a plant supervisor. Visitation will be one hour before service at Apostolic Life Cathedral chapmans-mortuary.com.
KAREN SUE SPURLOCK, 75, of Huntington, wife of Richard Earl Spurlock, died Oct. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the State of West Virginia as an economic service worker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BONITA JUNE SPILLMAN, 72, of Norman Park, Ga., widow of Luther H. Spillman, died Oct. 8 in Pruitt Health Moultrie. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Spillman Cemetery, Webbville. Visitation will be one hour before service.
AMY DARLENE STOVER, 52, of Ravenswood, W.Va., died Oct. 20 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. No service is scheduled. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JASON E. STULL, 44, of Ashland died Oct. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS LEE VARNEY, 86, of McCarr, Ky., died Oct. 20 in The University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was an educator. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Julius Scott Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BERNICE ANN WILLIAMS, 66, formerly of Ashland, died Oct. 21 at home in Crestview, Fla. She retired from the U.S. Air Force. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; entombment follows at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.