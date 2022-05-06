The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WANDALENE STROUD ESLICK, 67, of Dunlow, wife of James Allen Eslick, died May 5 at Three Rivers Medical Center. She was a retired EMT. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the William Perry Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.
CHARLES FRANKLIN JOHNSON, 79, of Huntington, husband of Patsy Jones Johnson, died May 4. He retired from Johnson Photo Plus. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY SUE HADEN KINZER, 80, of Huntington, widow of John Kyle Kinzer, died April 28. She was teacher at St. John’s Preschool. There will be a celebration of life on June 26 at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington or the Marshall University Foundation to support the endowment of the Kinzer Family Scholarship, or to the Society of Yeager Scholars. Beard Mortuary is directing arrangements.
TRAVIS DON LAWRENCE, 41, of Salt Rock, son of Judith Hensley, died May 5. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hallfuneralhome.com.
DREMA GAIL MONTGOMERY, 56, of Hamlin, W.Va., died April 26. There will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NOLA KAY NICHOLS, 77, of Ironton died May 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENISE ANN HORD PRINGLE, 65, of Ironton, mother of Roshee Pringle of Ironton, died May 4 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. May 11 at Remnant Recovery Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ROBERT E. "BOB" SANG, 75, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Sue Overby Sang, died May 2 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. He retired from Westfield Insurance as a claims adjuster. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., May 8 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KENNETH EUGENE SMITH, 79, of Barboursville died May 4. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. May 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
MICHAEL ANDREW SORRELL, 62, of Lesage died May 3 at home. He worked in construction building bridges. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and arrangements, are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GLENDA CAROL SPURLOCK, 79 of Huntington, wife of Larry E. Spurlock, died May 5. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 9 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.
WILLIAM ERNEST TAYLOR, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judith Large Taylor, died May 5 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 9 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial to follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RON WILSON, 65, of Kenova, father of Ronnie Wilson and Scottie Wilson, died May 3. He retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #521. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.