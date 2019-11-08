The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MERCEDES CORNS, 93, of Davin, W.Va., widow of William Bernard Corns, died Nov. 6 at her son’s home in Winfield, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Claypool United Methodist Church; burial in Claypool Cemetery, Davin. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CAROL ANN CHAMBERS CYRUS, 72, of Huntington, wife of Everett Edward Cyrus, died Nov. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Services were private. Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky., is assisting the family In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a favorite charity. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA KAY FYFFE, 75 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY C. McCLELLAN, 91, of Ironton, widow of Lawrence McClellan, died Nov. 1 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She had worked at Wilson’s Sporting Goods. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Woodland Cemetery. There is no visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MELANIE LYNN FERGUSON MULL, 56, of Akron, Ohio died Nov. 4. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 11, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
H. RUTH SAUNDERS, 87, of Centenary, Ohio, wife of Roy T. Saunders, died Nov. 7 in Holzer Senior Care. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CLYDE EDWARD SHYTLE JR. of Ashland, husband of Louise Curry, died Nov. 7. He worked in retail. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the funeral home. . In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hillcrest-bruce Mission. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CLARICE ELLEN SMITH, 92, of Milton, died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DALE SMOTHERMAN, 87 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Wilhelmine Smotherman, died Nov. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Marysville, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THELMA SPENCE, 81, of Kiahsville, died Nov. 6 at home. She retired from Sara Lee Corp. Funeral services will be noon, Nov. 10, Cove Gap United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Pres-Friley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.