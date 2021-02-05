The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DALE EDWARD COLLINS of Logan, W.Va., died Feb. 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Monahill Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at Monahill Freewill Baptist Church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DOUGLAS EUGENE DUNBAR, 36, of Huntington, son of Brenda Beach Dunbar, died Feb. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. Feb. 8 at Bowling Cemetery on Whites Creek, Catlettsburg, Ky. Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA JANE SCARBERRY FEDERER, 76, of Cannonsburg, Ky., wife of Billy Joe Federer, died Feb. 3. Services will be private for family; burial will be in Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North East. There will be a celebration of life at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Cannonsburg Trinity UMC, 11620 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.come.
CURTIS DAVID FULKS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Roberta Fulks, died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JUANITA ELLEN MARKEL, 83, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Charles Gordon Markel Sr., died Feb. 4 at home. She retired from the Lawrence County Court House as Chief Deputy Auditor. Private graveside service will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NONA MARIE MUSSER, 87, of Ashland, widow of Charles Musser, died Feb. 3 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Center, Ashland. She was a retired cardiology medical tech for EKG and EGG Department at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Amy for Africa c/o Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, 41104. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SAMUEL PENNINGTON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 3 in Arbors at Marietta (Ohio) Nursing Center. There will be a memorial gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LISA GAYLE PERDUE, 57, of Greenup, Ky., died Feb. 2. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN JAMES PRICE, 76, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Feb. 2 in Indiana University Health North Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
VERMA RIDENOUR, 84, of Huntington, widow of Claude Ridenour, died Feb. 3 at home. Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
C.R. “KIPPY” ROBINSON, 66, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of Edie Robinson, died Feb. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a miner operator in several coal mines. A celebration of life visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at College Hill Church, 165 Wood School Rd., Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANK J. SMITH, 92, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Feb. 5. At his request, there will be no visitation. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.