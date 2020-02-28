The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NATALIE ONEY BULLINS, 56, of Olive Hill, Ky., wife of Jimmy Bullins, died Feb. 26. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 29, Duvall and Moore Funeral Home, Olive Hill, Ky.; burial in Bethel Cemetery, Carter County. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Duvall and Moore Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CATHERINE MARIE CASE, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA GAYLE EDMONDS, 66, of Milton, died Feb. 27. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Lunsford Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LILA M. WILES FLESHER, 89, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Mineral Wells, W.Va., died Feb. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Friends and family will be received at Hastings Funeral Home, 153 Spruce St., Morgantown, on March 2 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. A committal service will be held at the WV National Cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m. www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
WILL GILLIAM of Huntington, husband of Timothy Buckland, died Feb.26 at home. He was an apartment manager. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES JEFFERSON GOODE, 94, of Huntington, widower of Lois Tillie Frampton Goode, died Feb. 27 in The Woodlands Retirement Community. He was owner of Huntington Church Furniture Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 2 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BARBARA A. HAYES, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Brady Hayes, died Feb. 27 in Holzer Hospice Center. She was a retired agent with Capital Insurance Agency. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. March 2, Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. March 1 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ORVILLE McCLOUD, 92, of Huntington, husband of Delia McCloud, died Feb. 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a carpet installer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com.
DOROTHY EVELYN MOORE, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio widow of Alvin Moore Jr., and Frances Moore, died Feb. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted noon March 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA LOU OWENS, 76, of Sidney, Ky., widow of Henry Owens, died Feb. 25 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., with no service at her request. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.hatfieldfc.com.
BRETT LEE RAYBURN, 51, of Crown City, Ohio, died Feb. 27. There will be no visitation and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangement.
RICHARD LOUIS RUCKH, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Deloris Ruckh, died Feb. 27 in The Heritage Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA S. SMITH, 81, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 25. There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 29, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Friends may gather two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES E. STALEY, 81, of Lavalette, died Feb. 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 29, Chapman’s. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CORY ALLEN WEST, 29 of Lavalette, formerly of Kenova, died Feb. 23 at home. A Life Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Feb.29, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prestera Foundation, PO Box 2672, Huntington, WV 25726 or by phone at (304) 525-7851 x1505. www.regerfh.com