The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUCRETIA MARCELLA WHYATT ADAMS, 66 of Huntington, died Aug. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BILLY WAYNE ARCHIE, 69, of Ashland, husband of Debra Ragan Archie, died Aug. 14 at home. He was a heavy equipment operator. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE E. BLACK, 72 of Huntington, died Aug. 20 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
STEVEN CHAPMAN, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of D Chapman, died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 24, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY CUNNINGHAM, 82 of Huntington, died Aug. 19 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
OLIVER VERNON DUTY, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Ranger, W.Va., father of Karen Gleason and Linda Valenzuela, died Aug. 19, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. Military graveside rites will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ERMA LEE FITZ, 77, of Huntington, widow of Steve Fitz, died Aug. 18 in the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was the owner of a small business. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOYCE FUGITT FLETCHER, 79, of Ashland, wife of Larry N. Fletcher, died Aug. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a nursing instructor at Ashland Community and Technical College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church, Russell, Ky.; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and face covering will be observed.
FREDERICK ROBERT HUBBARD, 81, of Huntington, husband of Susan Hubbard, died Aug. 17. He taught 5th grade and physical education at Cammack Elementary, was Personnel Director at Huntington Hospital Director of the Barboursville Veteran’s Home, retiring as an inspector at the ABC commission. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter at www.hcwanimalshelter.com/make-a-donation. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
EVA LEE YEAGER KINGERY, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Kingery, died Aug. 12 at home. There will be a celebration of life, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Central Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALLEN DENNIS LOWRY, 72 of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of Huntington, widower of Barbara Porter Lowry, died Aug. 14. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.
LOU ANN MORRIS, 60, of Pearisburg, Va., formerly Gilbert, W.Va., died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 22, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOSEPHINE MULLINS, 91, of McAndrew, Ky., widow of Billy “Bob” Ervin Mullins, died Aug. 18 at home. She was a beautician and worked at Dawahare’s. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LAWRENCE K. NOEL, 73 of Huntington, husband of Terri Noel, died Aug. 21 in Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio. He was the former owner of IDS Electric in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
HESTER JANE ELKINS PHILLIPS, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Roger Phillips, died Aug. 20 in The Ohio State University Hospital. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARION A. ROBINSON III, 65, of Henderson, W.Va., died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
DONNA SUE TOLER, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Bruno Church of God. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
BARBARA E. VANCE, 82 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Noah Vance, died Aug. 19 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She retired as a Service Coordinator for Verizon. There will be a graveside service at noon Aug. 25 at Sugarcreek Cemetery, Ironton. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
WILLIAM ALONZO WELCH, 95 of Huntington, father of Kay Welch Barrett of Huntington, died Aug. 14 in Abbyshire Place, Gallipolis, Ohio. He was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Huntington Sewage Treatment Plant. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. The family received friends an hour prior to services on Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will followed in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BILLY RAY WILES, 31, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 13. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22, at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.