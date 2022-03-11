The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA B. CREMEANS, 74, of Huntington died March 10. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARVIN TIMOTHY DILLON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, son of Ella Mae McKnight Dillon, died March 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. March 14 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.
RUTH P. DURST, 87, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 10. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 15 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service.
GREGORY GARY FALVO, 61, of Huntington, died March 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a higher education professor. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
KENNETH MICHAEL GRAY, 72, of Ashland, died March 7 at home. He was a retired Wayne County schoolteacher. To honor Mike’s wishes a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV. 25545. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARGIE ELAINE KEATON, 77, of Milton, died March 10. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SANDRA LYNN LEFFINGWELL, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 11 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VAN “KENNY” MAYNARD, 75 of Wilsondale, companion of Regina “Jeannie” Wallace, died March 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
SHARON KAY McCLUNG, 68, of Barboursville died March 10 in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
DOTTIE JOAN McCOY, 73, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Jess McCoy, died March 5 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 14 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. She was an LPN. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DONALD RAY MULLINS, 67 of Salt Lick, Ky., husband of Sherri Mullins, died March 9 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 13 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. He was a third-generation horse trader. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DAVID EDWIN MUTH, SR., 91 of Barboursville died March 9. He retired from the family business, Mason Furniture. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ERNEST LAMAR NANCE, 69, of Huntington, widower of Bessie Mae Nance, died Feb. 28 at home. He retired from the VAMC, Huntington. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 14 in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RITA ANN FIELDS TUSSEY, 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of George Tussey, died March 3. Funeral service will be at noon March 19 at First Baptist Church Cannonsburg. Memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland or First Baptist Church Cannonsburg. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERRY DIANE SHY WELLS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Eugene Wells, died march 11 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 13 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.