The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARK EDWARD BELVILLE, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, son of July Wiley, died Feb. 9. Visitation will be 6 to 8 P.M. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANK CLIFTON BERRY, 63, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Susan Berry, died Feb. 8 at his residence. He was retired from Fee Crop Industrial Service. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CARL NORMAN BLEVINS, 86, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Wilma Blevins, died Feb. 9 at Best Care Nursing Facility. He was a retired laborer for Carlyle Tile Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RICHARD MARSHALL CONROY, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 6 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Per his request, there will be no services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
HARRY RAY HAGER, 50, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 9. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Adkins Hager Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to funeral home towards funeral expenses.
MAVIS HOWARD, 92, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Charles Howard, died Feb. 8 at Community Hospice and Care Center. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
