TISHA DENISE ADKINS, 61, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Adkins, died August 8, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17at Altizer Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SANDRA KAY BELVILLE, 64, of Huntington, wife of Patrick Todd Belville, died August 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MARY MARTHA BRYANT, 74, of Madera, Calif., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 14 at the Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was an EMT. Visitation one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LILLIAN SYLVIA SEESTALLER DICK, 83, of Milton died Aug. 15. She was a retired nursing instructor. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave., Number 3018, Cincinnati, OH, 45229.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
INEZ H. JUSTICE, 87, of Martin, Ky., widow of Charles Justice, died Aug. 13 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 16, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky.; Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home.
KAREN SCALF McCOY, 61, of Sidney, Ky., wife of David G. McCoy II, died Aug. 14. She worked at First National Bank of Pikeville and the Pike County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 17, McVeigh First Baptist Church; visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pike County East Gideona, PO Box 503. Belfry, KY 41514. RE Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is assisting her family. www.rerogersfh.com.
GLEMA GAY MARTIN MOORE, 79, of Langley, Ky., wife of Budge Moore, died Aug. 13 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, K.; burial in Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Langley, Ky. Visitation all day Aug. 16 at the funeral home.
BEATRICE SKEENS STILTNER, 93, of Wayne, died August 15 in Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. She was a retired nurse’s aide for Huntington State Hospital. Funeral services 1 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
BOBBY GENE THACKER, 78, of Ivel, Ky., widower of Glenna Wilson Thacker, died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service noon Aug. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Visitation all day Aug. 14 at the funeral home.