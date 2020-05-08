The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SALLIE DINGESS BROWNING of Harts, W.Va., widow of Ward Browning, died May 7 at her daughter’s home in Ravenswood, W.Va. She retired from Logan Manufacturing sewing company. Private graveside service 1:30 p.m. May 10, Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg, W.Va. There is no visitation. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD THOMPSON CARNOHAN, 77, of Huntington died May 7 in Heritage Center, Huntington. He was a U.S. retired from WCHS in Charleston, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LUANNE COMBS, 64, of Huntington, wife of Earl Combs, died May 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Calgon. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 11, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Please honor social distancing at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRED GOBLE, 90, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Anna Mae Goble, died May 6 at home. He was owner of Valley Pipeline. There will be private services. Donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Floyd County Rescue Squad. Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MORRIS JENKINS, 90, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Magdalene Mitchell Jenkins, died May 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 9, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MICHAEL PATRICK MAHLMEISTER, 82, of Ashland, widower of Patricia Kelly Mahlmeister, died May 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Century Aluminum as Director of Labor Relations. Funeral Mass will be 12:30 p.m. May 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelly M. Soule Memorial Fund to help pay for his grandson's education, checks can be made payable to Michael Soule, 23 Creek Road Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RICK JASON MARCUM, 53, of Genoa, life companion of Tina Marcum, died May 6 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
HAZEL IRENE MCCLELLAN, 96, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 7. A private family service will be 2 p.m. May 11, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com
RICHARD BINGHAM MEYERS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio died May 6. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET F. BIAS MOORE, 91 of Huntington, widow of Wallace Moore, died May 3 at Heartland of Riverview. Private family graveside service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMMY DALE PATTERSON, 39, of Huntington died May 7 at home. He worked in the billing department at GC Services. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMILY SUSAN TRAUTNER, 75, of Huntington, died May 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical secretary for the VA Hospital. A memorial gathering will be held on May 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
EMMA MAE WALKER, 88, of Lorado, W.Va., widow of Eddie Walker Sr., died May 4 at home. She was a homemaker and a mother of The Original Glorious Church of God at Taplin. Funeral service noon May 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LOIS ANN WHITE, 85, of Huntington, wife of Doug White, died May 6 inCornerstone Hospital. She was a retired school nurse with Cabell County Schools. Services will be private for the family. Burial will take place at Woodmere Memorial Park. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.