The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE WILSON ADKINS JR., 68 of Huntington, brother of Rosetta Adkins, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a manager at the former Circuit City Stores. There are to be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REV. GLENN RANDALL ADKINS died May 19, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and precautions, his services were delayed. There will be a service of thanksgiving and celebration 2 p.m., August 14 at First United Methodist Church, Huntington. Friends and family gather two hours before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the ALS Association (www.ALSA.org). www.rollinsfh.com.
FLEM ALLEN ARROWOOD, 83, of Jonesborough, Tenn., husband of Sandra Ellis Arrowood, died Aug. 4. He was a minister. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Arrowood-Dutton Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distance are requested.
SANFORD J. BREWER, 76, of Hatfield, Ky., formerly of Marrowbone Creek at Kermit, W.Va., died Aug. 4 at home. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lighthouse Community Church, East Kermit, W.Va. Burial will follow at the A.W. Brewer Cemetery, Kermit, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 7 at Warfield Chapel of the Callaham Funeral Home in Warfield, Ky. Masks are strongly encouraged for all in attendance.
DELBERT RAY CHANEY JR., 47, of Fort Gay, husband of Jennifer Chaney, died Aug. 2 at home. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Chaney-Pack Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
MARGARET JUNE CURRY of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Charlie Curry, died Aug. 5. She retired as Human Resource Director at Ole Hickory Coal. Memorial service will be at a later date. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES JACKSON ELLISON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Ann Ellison, died Aug. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug.10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ALBERT GIBSON, 59, husband of Pamela Ayersman Gibson, of Charlotte, N.C., died Aug. 3. He worked for US Air. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Look Up Lodge, 100 Look Up Lodge Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690. www.rollinsfh.com
THOMAS GRAY, 54, of Kingsland, Ga., husband of Carol Gray, died Aug. 4 in Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick, Ga. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DORIS ANN KING, 66, of Steubenville, Ohio, formerly of Crown, W.Va., mother of Shawn King and Jamie King of Stuebenville, died Aug. 3 at her sister’s home. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DARLENE FAY PERRY, 66, of Wayne, wife of Lester Perry, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.