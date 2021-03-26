The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE MARIE WHITE ADKINS, 69, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Cecil Adkins, died March 24. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
HENRY RUSSELL ARROWOOD, 88, of Lavalette, died March 26 at Madison Park Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
FERN MCCORMICK CAMPBELL, 90, of Barboursville, died March 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOYCE OLA BELLEW HOLLEY, 92, of Huntington, mother of Roger Johnson, died March 18 at Genesis Heritage Center. She was a retired teacher's aid. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ADA MILLER, 99, of Huntington, died March 25 at Madison Park Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
AGNES FAY FINLEY SMITH, 86, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Lige Smith Jr., died March 25 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at England Hill Free Will Baptist Church; burial at Community Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM RAY UNDERDONK, 86, of Huntington, husband of Dolores Underdonk, died March 24. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Victories or Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com
JACQUELINE WILLS, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of George Wills, died March 25 at Holzer Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com