The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRANDON ASH, 32, of Huntington died Jan. 7. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
SARAH BARKER, 93, of Ashland, died Jan. 3 in King’s Daughters and Sons Home for the Aged, Ashland. She was a retired supervisor from General Telephone Company in Ashland. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY ELAINE TICKLE CUTLIP, 81, of Goshen, Ohio, widow of Nathan Tickle Jr. and James Cutlip, died Jan. 9 in Meadowbrook Care Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a retired Registered Nurse from the Lawrence County Health Department. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Jan. 13, Spangler Family Cemetery, True, W.Va. Visitation will be held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REV. PAUL E. DAY, 91, of Barboursville, died Jan. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CURTIS CURBY DINGESS, 86, of Goodman, W.Va., widower of Sarah Dingess, died Jan. 8 at home. He retired from the N&W Railroad. Funeral service noon Jan. 12, Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church; burial in Johnson Cemetery, Falls Branch, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHARLES RAY DUNCAN JR., 62, of Lillington, N.C., formerly of Lundale, W.Va., husband of Kathy Lee Duncan, died Jan. 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Krantz McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Duncan Family Cemetery, Lake, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ROSALEA GRAY, 63, of Glenwood died Jan. 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 13, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TINA RENEE NAPIER, 52, of Wayne, wife of Kevin Napier, died Jan. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an accounts payable clerk for Wayne Lumber Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
JANICE LANE POWELL, 80, of Charleston, W.Va., died Jan. 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 13, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Beale Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home.
ELEANA SIMPSON, 85, of Kenova, widow of Robert H. Simpson, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Health Care, Culloden. A private family service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH KIRBY SMITH, 85, of Lenoir, N.C., wife of Charles Rodney Smith, died Jan. 9 at her daughter’s home in Louisa, Ky. She retired from the Baptist Children’s Home in Lenoir. The family will receive friends from noon to 6 p.m. at home in Lenoir on Jan. 18. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Louisa First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 763, Louisa, KY 41230. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.