The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIRGINIA AMANDALINE WATTERSON MCQUEEN ALFORD, 75, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 8. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., July 13, at Apple Grove Memorial. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from 10:30 to 11 p.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
NOAH GENE SCOTT ARTHUR, 37, of Huntington, son of Eva Crabtree, died July 9 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL RICHARD CAIN JR., 72, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, father of Jennifer Snuggs of Clyde, Mich., Mark Cain Sr. and Shane Cain, both of Grove City, Ohio, died June 27 in Lakeland Regional Hospital. He was a Master electrician. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 14 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
PHYLLIS ANN CASEY, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
IVA MARIE DAVIS, 67. Of Chattaroy, W.Va., wife of Gary Wade Davis Sr., died July 9 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 11, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in David Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ROBERT DEAN, 43, of Huntington died July 9 at home. Graveside services will begin at 4 p.m. July 13 at Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DONNA DILLON of Gilbert, W.Va., died July 5 at home. Funeral service 8 p.m. July 9, Larry Joe Harless Community Center; gathering of friends and family two hours before service at the community center. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 70, of Milton, died July 9. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 11, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
BARBARA MCCOY GILBERT, 75, of Huntington, died July 1 in CAMC of Charleston. She retired from the Cabell County Public Library. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. July 26 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, with visitation prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Cabell County Public Library.
ELLEN SIERRA HARLESS, 25 of Midkiff, W.Va., daughter of Weldon and Becky Harless, Chandra Harless Merritte and Rodney Collier, died July 7. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 12, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Golden Adkins Memorial Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Due to the Governor’s mandate, a mask must be worn and to social distance. www.handleyfh.com.
ANDRIA LYNN HATFIELD, 57, of Huntington, daughter of Judith Napier, died July 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PERRY MONROE HUNT, 50, of Mentor, Ohio, fiancé of Heather Fisher, died July 6. He currently worked at Chesterfield Steel as a steel worker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 11, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home.
CHARLES E. MARTIN, 85, of Lake Helen, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died July 6 at home. He was a retired Senior Master Chief of the Command from the United States Navy. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. July 18, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorials should be directed to the Dolphin Submarine Scholarship Fund of Norfolk, Va. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DAVID EDWARD MOWERY, 71, of Ironton, husband of Vicki Roberts Mowery, died July 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Service will be 1 p.m. July 11, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES ALLEN PARSLEY, 73, of Williamson, W.Va., brother of David M. Parsley of Pinsonfork, Ky., died July 9 in Tug Valley regional Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 11, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Chafin Cemetery, Lenore, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RUTH G. GROSE ROE of Scottown, Ohio, mother of Tresea Clagg, Evelyn Lake and Deanna Colón, died July 9. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. July 12, Barkers Ridge Cemetery. Procession to the cemetery will leave at 1:15 p.m. from Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CAROLYN L. SAUNDERS, 67, of South Point, Ohio, died July 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a Registered Nurse with King’s Daughters Medical Center and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 13, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. www.slackandwallace.com.
DON E. WARD, 62, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died July 7 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 11, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cisco Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
SANDRA ANN HATFIELD WEIFORD, 79, of Huntington, widow of Jan Weiford, died July 9. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. July 13, Waugh Cemetery, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JIMME LEE WOODRUM, 84, of Wharton, W.Va., husband of Anna Woodrum, died July 8 at home. He was a retired coal miner and welder. Memorial service will be at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.