The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES O. ADKINS, 78, of Huntington, died April 16 at home. He was a retired surveyor for the West Virginia Department of Highways. There will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 19, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
SUE CAROL BRAMMER, 85, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Brammer, died April 16 at home. In lieu of flowers please donate to Fairhope Hospice, Home of The Pickering House, 282 Sells Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130, online at https://fairhopehospice.org. A private graveside service will be held April 20 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL JOSEPH FITZPATRICK, 69, of Hillsboro, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Kathy Fitzpatrick, died April 11 in Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va. Private services will be held for the family. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements www.regerfh.com.
RONALD LEE HALL, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly Paintsville, Ky., husband of Lois Jean Adams Hall, died April 16 in Huntington, W.Va. He was a cable technician for Bell Atlantic. No services are scheduled. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ROY RANDOLPH HATTON, 67, of Lewisburg, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, brother of Sharon H. White, died April 16 in Carilion Hospital, Roanoke, Va. He was a Geologist for the WV Dept. of Natural Resources. A private family graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.
DAVID WESLEY McCOY, 42, of Henderson, W.Va., died April 15. There will be no visitation and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family requests that donations be made to Deal Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.
BARBARA A. “BOBBIE” MIDKIFF, 78 of Branchland, W.Va., died April 16. Funeral service will be conducted April 18 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be at McComas Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Due to public health concerns, the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
WILLIAM GRANVILLE MOLLETT, 82, of Williamstown, Ky., widower of Linda Lou Ward Mollett, died April 14 at home. He was a union brick layer. Burial in Mollett Family Cemetery, Tomahawk, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
TAMMY NANCE, 55, of Barboursville died April 17 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
ERVIN SKAGGS, 80, of Paintsville, Ky., brother of Claude Skaggs of Paintsville, Ky., Anna Jones of Fairborn, Ohio and Vencil Skaggs of Hager Hill, Ky., died April 16. He was a fieldman for KYWVA Gas. Graveside service 11 a.m. April 19, Sam Blair Cemetery, Hager Hill, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.