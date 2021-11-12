The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON RENEE BIRD, 58, of Milton, died Nov. 11. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JUANITA HUNTER CASTO, 51, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly of Martin County, Ky., died Nov. 10 at her residence. Per her wishes, her remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
TODD R. CASTO, 52, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Pam Casto, died Nov. 9 at Jewish Mercy Hospital. He was a retired volunteer fireman with the Gallipolis Fire Dept. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Willis Funeral Home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
HAZEL DAWN FROST MEADOWS, 99, of Huntington, died Nov. 8 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Huntington; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ROBBIN ROY REAGAN, 66, husband of Minda Reagan, died Nov. 9 at his residence. He was a retired Machinist with Sulzer Pumps. www.beardmortuary.com
DARRELL WAYNE SWIGER, 67, died Nov 10 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Cable Splicing Technician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JACKIE DALE WOOTEN, 76, of Huntington, died Nov. 11. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
