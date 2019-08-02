The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES BOYD CARROLL, 76, of Wayne, husband of Dorothy Stephenson Carroll, He was a retired employee of the City of Huntington.died Aug. 1 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PEGGY BAKER DAY, 84 of Ironton, widow of Lawrence "Sonny" Baker II and Harlan Day, died July 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Schools for Technology & Curriculum, 912 South Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland KY 41101.
B. DONNIE FRANCE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Bob France, died July 31 in Holzer Assisted Living. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Gallipolis; entombment in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the church. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements.
MARION SUFONG BARNES JACKSON, 74, of Huntington, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RHONDA KAYE JACKSON, 50, of Genoa, daughter of David Jesse Jackson of Martin County, Ky., and Kay Berry McCloud of Genoa, died July 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Robinson Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
PAULINE RUTH "POLLY" JUDD, 91, of Ashland, mother of Mark Judd of Elizabethtown, Ky., Naomi Judd of Leipers Fork, Tenn, and Margaret Mandell of Los Angeles, Calif., died July 31 in Bridgeport Health and Rehab Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was formerly an Ashland City Commissioner and worked in the family business, The Hamburger Inn. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hope's Place, 1100 Greenup Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LINDA MEEHLING McCOMAS, 66, of Huntington, died August 1, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was retired from Marshall University. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALLAN LEE MOIR, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Gospel Church. A Celebration of Life Fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Grace Gospel Church Mission Fund: Grace Gospel Church Mission Fund, In Memory of Allan Moir, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
RICKEY ERVIN SCHWAB, 64, of Ironton, son of Mary Clark Schwab, died July 30 at home. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. Monday, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY LOUISE McCALLISTER WADE STONE, 70, of Nitro, W.Va., widow of Paul Stone, died July 31. Funeral service will be noon Monday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.