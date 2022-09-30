The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
REV. EUNICE CAROL ADKINS of Huntington, widow of Rev. Charles Arthur Adkins Jr., died Sept. 27 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 3 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
FREDA MAE BAYS, 75, of Huntington, mother of Samuel Bays, died Sept. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a supervisor at Kroger. There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Crockett Cemetery, Wayne. Friends and family gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession will leave the funeral home at 3 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
DEBRA SUE CHINN, 57, of Huntington, died Sept. 28 at home. She was a Security Guard for Nighthawk Security. There are no services scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELIZABETH FRYE, 89, of Huntington died Sept. 23. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
AUDREY ROSE JONES, 3, of Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of Chelsea Yapp and Jarad Jones, died Sept. 30. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Schneider-Hall Home Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PAULETTA L. MULLINS, 52 of Ironton died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
DENNIE BURTON SALYERS, 84, of Ashland, widower of Ethel Fannin Burton Salyers, died Sept. 26. He retired from Novamont Corporation. Masonic service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Private burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES DONALD WARD, 65, of Fort Gay, son of Julie Ann Ward Booth, died Sept. 29 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
