The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HELEN KATHRYN BARKER, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 12 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial following in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service.
MIKE CHATFIELD of Ashland, husband of Kathy Chatfield, died April 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 13 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JANET SUE CUMMINGS, 53, of Sias, W.Va., wife of David R. Cummings, died April 8. Funeral service will be noon April 12 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
ELMUS O. GUY, 84, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Jeryln Guy, died April 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Owens Illinois, Grief, and Wootens’ Machine Shop. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 3 p.m. April 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. The family is requesting visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TAMMY WALLACE HATFIELD, 61, of Pie, W.Va., wife of John L. Hatfield, died April 6 in CAMC Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 10 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home.
BRIDGETTE ANN HINKLE, 66, of Taylorville, W.Va., widow of Bill Hinkle, died April 7 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 11 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Bill Hinkle Cemetery, Taylorville. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home.
JAY MYERS JARRELL, 53, of Huntington, brother of Dr. Brett Jarrell, died April 1. All services will be private. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
MARGARET "SARALYN" LUTZ, 90, of Ironton, wife of Gary Edwin Lutz, died April 7 at home. She was a retired stenographer for C&O Railroad. Funeral service will be at noon April 12 at Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Christian Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SUSAN CRAIG MALONE, 71, of Ironton, wife of Randall E. Malone, died April 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a registration clerk at Lawrence County General Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOE ANN SMITH, 84, of Kenova died April 8. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family.
CAROL JEAN SPENCER, 80, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Kenneth Ray Spencer, died April 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial following in Fraley Cemetery, Hickory Hill. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home.
DEBORAH SUE TESCHLER, 66, of Huntington, wife of Larry L. Workman, died April 8 at home. She was a homemaker. Services are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES ROBERT TONEY JR., 75, of Sissonville, W.Va., husband of Ramonia Mae Toney, died April 7 in CAMC Memorial, Charleston, W.Va. He retired from South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. April 13 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.