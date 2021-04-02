The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ORMAN KEITH ADKINS, 74 of East Lynn, husband of Regina Fulks Adkins, died April 1 at home. There will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SUNSHINE BESELER, 36 of Monaville, W.Va., died March 21. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 2 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. No formal service is scheduled.
BARBARA SUE BEYMER, 90, of Huntington, wife of Robert H. Beymer, died March 31 at home. Services will be private for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
BESSIE CHRISTINE COUNTS, 76, of Milton, died March 31. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. April 5 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRED C. DEAN, 43, of Fort Gay, son of Judy A. Workman Dean, died March 31 at home. He was a union bridge builder and played semi-pro football with the Huntington Hawks. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY FRANCES SMALLRIDGE DILLON, 73 of Huntington, died March 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. April 5 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to United Way of the River Cities, Hoops Children’s Hospital or charity of one’s choice. www.beardmortuary.com.
JAMES SHERMAN GRIFFITH, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, husband of Tina Fraley Griffith, died March 31. Funeral service 11 a.m. April 5, at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in McGinnis Family Cemetery, Louisa. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. April 4 at the funeral home.
JUDY MARGARET GARRETT HESTER, 76, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, died March 31. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. on April 6 at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are by Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann. www.rosefuneraltn.com.
MARY VIRGINIA JOHNSON, 89, of Lavalette, widow of Byron Keith Johnson, died March 31 Funeral services will be 1 p.m., April 5 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Monday at the funeral home.
SARAH DANIELLE RIDDLE, 21, of Ona died March 27 in Syracuse, N.Y. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7 p.m. April 5 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CONSTANCE FAY ROACH, 65, of Huntington died March 31 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from WPBY TV. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BEATRICE KATHLEEN ROSSITER, 93, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Sarita Taylor, died April 1 in Holzer Senior Care. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Factory, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 6 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. Social distance and masks are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL WILLIAM SHANE, 71, of Huntington died March 24. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE SOWARDS SR., 69, of Hurricane, W.Va., died April 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 6 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Culloden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
BRENDA DELAWDER TERRY, 60, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, mother of Michael, Chris and Jeremy Terry, died March 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. April 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home on Tuesday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUANITA M. THOMAS, 92, of Ironton, widow of Frances Wyatt Thomas Jr., died April 1 in The Ohio State University medical Center. She had been a clerk for CA Rambacher Company. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. April 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.