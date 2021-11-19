The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NADA M. ADKINS, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Charles Ray Adkins, died Nov. 18 at home. She was the owner and operator of UWA Wrestling. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Claude Adkins Cemetery, Raccoon Creek, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALTER KEVIN BLACK, 56, of Ona, husband of Kimberly Conrad Black, died Nov. 12. He was a laborer. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY ELLEN CHATTERTON, 92, of Yulee, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of John W. Chatterton, died Nov. 12 in University of Florida Hospital, Jacksonville. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JESSIE CARL ELLIOTT JR., 47, of Logan, W.Va., son of Betty Dillon, died Nov. 17 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was owner of Premium Towing of Logan. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Nov. 27 at the funeral home.
JASON LEE ELLIS, 38, of Huntington died Nov. 13. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com
HELEN MAE GLOVER, 85, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Nov. 18. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD RAY HAGY, 86, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Nov. 15 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Sarah Ann Church of God; burial in Hagy Family Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation form 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. Arrangements directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
LINDA MARIE HENSLEY, 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., sister of Greg Bailey of Delbarton, died Nov. 17 at home. Funeral service at noon Nov. 22 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Stafford Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service.
MARYBELLE KENNEDA, 61, of Wayne died Nov. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; visitation two hours before service. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Vaughan Mills Cemetery.
THOMAS LEE KIRK, 64, of Chapmanville, W.Va., companion of Brenda Barker, died Nov. 15 at home. He was a coal miner at Mountain Laurel, Sharples, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
JOSEPH MICHAEL McDONALD, 29, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Raymond and Tara, died Nov. 13. There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
GEORGE GREGORY MULLINS, 68, of Monaville, W.Va., husband of Michelle Mullins, died Nov. 15 in Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to service. Arrangements directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
ROBERT JOSEPH NICHOLS, 74, of Milton, husband of Susan Hunter, died Nov. 12 in Carington Park Nursing Home, Ashtabula, Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the American Legion, 6024 US 60, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Special Forces Association Chapter 68 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 207, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD GENE PERRY JR., 45, of Huntington, companion of Sarah Goble, died Nov. 17 at home. He was a chef. Funeral service 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va., Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD EUGENE RAINES, 76, of Huntington died Nov. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. ehallfuneralhome.com
MARK ALLEN ROTEN, 53 of Lavalette, died Nov. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
GLORIA JEAN RUNYON SMITH, 66, of Ashland, wife of Richard Smith, died Nov. 17 in the Hospice Care Center. She was a commercial insurance agent for Accordia Insurance. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
REBECCA VIRGINIA ADKINS SMITH, 69 of Omar, W.Va., mother of Brian Tomblin, died Nov. 15 at home. A private graveside will be held for the family. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
ANNA MINTON SUNDERLAND, 88, of Hilltop, W.Va., mother of Randy, Craig and Mike Sunderland, died Nov. 16 in Hilltop Nursing Center. Funeral service at noon Nov. 22 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service at the funeral home.
RUTH ANN WATTERS, 82, of Nitro, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, widow of Harold Lee Watters, died Nov. 18 at home. She was a retired CNA from Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. By her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are scheduled. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NORA WHITE, 83, of Omar, W.Va., mother of Jimmie Ray White of Cow Creek, W.Va., Rhonda Lynne Blankenship of Louisiana, Lisa Hensley of Dingess and Shanna Damron of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Getaway United Methodist Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home.