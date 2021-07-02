The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EULA INEZ ADAMS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Homer Adams, died July 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSELLA MAE DAVIS BIAS, 92, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Lester Bias, died July 1 in Cabell Health Care. Funeral service will be noon July 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BETTY LOU HIGHTOWER CARROLL, 89, of Salt Rock died July 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BENJAMIN ALLAN DOSS, 72, of Foster, W.Va., died June 30 in Kanawha Hospice, CAMC Memorial, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 3 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Doss Cemetery, Foster, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
CHRISTINA BETH EDWARDS, 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 29 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
BARBARA ANN GILLENWATER, 85, of Peach Creek, W.Va., wife of Herman Gillenwater, died June 30 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 3 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM BROWN HOWERTON, 93 of Huntington, husband of Betty Sisson Howerton, died June 30 at home. He was a retired railroad operator. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. July 5 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. July 6 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Missions Board, c/o Westmoreland Baptist Church, 3401 Hughes St., Huntington, WV 25704. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGE “NICK” KISER, 91, of Kenova, widower of Edna Faye Kiser, died June 30 at home. He retired from Columbia Gas. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 5 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 4 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
ROBERT CLINE MARTIN, 69 of Huntington died July 1. He was a retired Supervisor from Ratheon. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. July 6 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Friends and family gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SARA FRANCES MORGAN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Frederick Morgan, died June 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CAROLYN WHITED SHEPHERD, 80, of Kenova, widow of Ellis B. Shepherd, died June 26 at home. Funeral services will be at noon July 3 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Dept. (Ladder Truck needs) P.O. Box 186, Kenova, WV 25530 or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice of Huntington 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. www.slackandwallace.com.
HELEN “DOLORES” WARD, 94, of Huntington, widow of Donald Ray Ward, died June 30 in Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm July 6 at the Huntington Christian Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are with Reger Funeral Home of Huntington. www.regerfh.com.