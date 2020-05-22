The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY RAY ABBOTT, 71, of Gilbert, W.Va., died May 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 23, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Mounts Family Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
EARLENE BANNISTER, 74, of Barboursville, died May 20. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to be made to the Children's Diabetes Foundation at https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/ Due to CDC recommendations, a private visitation will be held May 28 from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley, W.Va. www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.
RITA DAMRON, 62, of Prichard died May 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DYLAN ARTHUR THACKER, 25, of Huntington, son of Duane Thacker and Virginia Bentley Vickers, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLIFFORD BUDDY WILSON III, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Alice Charlene Wilson of Proctorville, died May 20 at home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.