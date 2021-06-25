The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRIAN W. ANDERSON, 39, of Huntington, son of Howard and Linda Anderson, died June 23 at home. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 28 at First Presbyterian Church. Friends may gather two hours before service at the church. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DR. JEFFREY BRIAN BETTS, 55, formerly of Huntington, died June 21 in Grand Strand Hospital, Myrtle Beach, S.C.he was a radiologist at Duke Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on June 28 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
SYBIL MARIE GARTIN BOGDANSKI, 84, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Ralph Peter Bogdanski, died June 24. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.
CORDELIA GUNDY BRUMFIELD, 83, of Barboursville died June 24. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VERNON M. CHINN, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patsy Morris Chinn, died June 23 at home. Serivce will be private for family. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELBA GORDON FERGUSON JR., 70, of East Lynn, died June 21 in Wayne Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. June 26 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private graveside service will be conducted for the family at Four Oaks Cemetery.
FRANCES HOPE GOULD, 95, of Huntington, widow of Carl F. Gould, died June 23 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. She retired from medical records at HIMG. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID HALL, 59 of McDonough, Ga., formerly of Huntington, died June 14. He retired as a truck driver for Nabisco / Kraft Foods. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. July 10 at Bethany Baptist Church in McDonough, Ga.
CHARLES BING MEADE JR., 70, of Huntington, husband of Rhonda Meade, died June 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN ROSA PAKSTIS, 93 of Fishers, Ind. formerly of Huntington, widow of Joseph K. Pakstis, died June 23 in Fishers. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. June 28 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
MARSHALL NEIL PARSONS, 48, of Ona, husband of April Dawn Scarberry Parsons, died June 24 at home. He was a roofer formerly working for Par Roofing. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. June 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LISA SHEETS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Sheets, died June 24 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 30 at First Church of The Nazarene Huntington. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to One By One Animal Advocates. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN DOUGLAS SPURLOCK, 42 of Glenwood, son of Douglas Ray and Rose Lea Nicely Spurlock of Glenwood, died June 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROBERT P. BOB SWAN, 89, of Huntington, husband of Mary Lou Nelson Swann, died June 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was owner and operator of Installation Service and Sales. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. June 27 at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park at 11 a.m.