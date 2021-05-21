The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON DAWN BLACK, 54, of Huntington died May 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. May 23 at Maupin Cemetery, Ona. There will be a funeral procession leaving Henson & Kitchen Mortuary at 2:30 p.m. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DELLA K. COX of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of William L. Cox, died May 20. Services will be private, and burial will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RUTH ANN GOLLIHUE, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Christopher Glen Gollihue of Williamson, died May 18 in South Williamson, Ky. She had worked at One-Hour Dry Cleaners, Williamson. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial follows in Evans Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES MASON HALL, 81, of Huntington, husband of Jewel gay Romans Hall, died May 16 at home. He was a retired accountant with INCO. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
CLARA LOUISE JIVIDEN, 91 of Princeton, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, wife of Herman V. Jividen, died May 19 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 24 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JOYCE ANN McCOMAS JOHNSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 19 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER ALLEN McCARTY, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Clare O’Shea McCarty, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator with the WV Department of Highways. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 24 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
VICKI LYNN NAPIER, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Larry Daniel Napier, died May 19. She was an office manager for Riedel Wilks Building Structures. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tunnels to Towers, Golden Girls or Facing Hunger. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NEVA B. STUMP, 82, of Yawkey, W.Va., wife of Richard Stump, died May 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.