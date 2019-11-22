The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAYLEE CHYANNE ADKINS, 2, of Chesapeake, Ohio died Nov. 20. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Hall Funeral and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARL A. BLATT, 85, of Huntington, husband of Susan Blatt, died Nov. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He had worked for Columbia Gas. Funeral Liturgy 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Sacred heart Catholic Church, Huntington; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
DONALD R. CLARK, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Christina Clark, died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Genealogical Society or International Mission Board Southern Baptist Convention, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LEWIS BECKHAM COX, 72, formerly of Vest, Ky., died Nov. 20 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Private services. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
DANNY ELSWICK, 60 of Ironton, died Nov. 21 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton.
MARY FRANCES GANNON, 78, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, wife of Oscar Gannon Sr., died Nov. 21 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 26, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the funeral home, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HARRY SONNY IRICK, 89, of Betsy Layne, Ky., died Nov. 21 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Betsy Layne Church of Christ; burial in Bush Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Visitation 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 23 at Hall Fuenral Home, Martin, Ky.
PHYLLIS MARTIN, 80, formerly of Floyd County, Kentucky, wife of Richard Martin, died Nov. 19 in the UK Markey Cancer Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home.
RALPH DICKERSON MEADE, 77, of Ashland, husband of Sandra Hart Meade, died Nov. 22 in Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel as a crane operator. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LUCILLE BRAGG SLONE, 82, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 20. She was a retired Corbin Ltd. Seamstress. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Private service and burial at a later time.
JUNE MAE STIFF, 60 of Kenova died Nov. 22 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.
MARLENE SMITH STUMBO, 86, of Martin, Ky., widow of Ted Stumbo, died Nov. 18 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 20, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 at the funeral home.