The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEFANI GEORGETTE ANGEL, 32, of South Charleston, W.Va., daughter of Robert Franklin and Brenda Eplin Angel, died May 18 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 22 at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Sunday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RODGER LEE BAILEY, 79, of Huntington died May 17. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 23 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LILITH NIKOLE FIELDS, infant daughter of Kenny and Mary White Fields of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 24 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
SHARON ANN GOODWIN, 79, of Ashland, died May 18. There will be a visitation from 10A:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, where a procession for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, will depart. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARTHA JEAN HYSELL, 96, of Huntington, widow of Clarence Hysell, died May 17. She was a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio during World War II. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT TODD McBRIDE JR., 29, of Huntington, son of Michelle Lytle McBride Ruggles and Robert Todd McBride, Sr., died May 4 in Huntington. He was a cook and driver for Giovanni’s Pizza, Hurricane, W.Va. Memorial service will be at noon May 28 at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington. Donations may be made to Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, to help with funeral expenses.
DARRELL WELLS, 90, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Aurora C. Wells, died May 19 in Promedica/Heartland of Riverview. He was a former warehouse supervisor for Allied Building Products. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
