The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER DALE ADKINS, 70, of Huntington, brother of Jimmie Adkins, died Sept. 9. He had worked as a truck driver for WV Electric. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 14, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD R. BRAMMER, 78, of Huntington, husband of “Cam” Brammer, died Sept. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with masks and social distancing observed. Private family graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dick Brammer Youth Baseball Foundation c/o Bailes, Craig and Yon Law Firm, P O Box 1926 Huntington, WV 25720-1926.
JEANETTE GAIL LAFON CHAFFIN, 74, of Huntington, mother of Melissa Gail Chaffin and Tony Ray Chaffin, died Sept. 4 at her daughter’s home in South Carolina. There will be a celebration of life at noon Sept. 15, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice.
HOWARD KEN CRISP, 91, of Huntington, widower of Loretta Crisp, died Sept. 7 in Grayson’s Assisted Living. He was a retired engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Private burial services will be held for the family. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com
STEPHAN PATRICK DONAHOE, 63, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 14, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Donahoe Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER LEE ELKINS, 71, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Rhea Elkins, died Sept. 9 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Faith Freewill Baptist Church, Stollings, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD HANSHAW, 83, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Lucille Duty Hanshaw, died Sept. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Hobet Mining Company. At his request, there will be no services. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
AUTUMN N. HUNTER, 43, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 3 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. No formal services are planned at this time. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
KYLE MATTHEW MARCUM, 41, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Kathy Marcum of Ironton, died Sept. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 15, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RYKER LEE MCSORLEY, infant son of Tylor and Michelle McSorley of Huntington, died Aug. 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROBERT LESLIE MORT, 99, of Columbia, Md., widower of Shirley Mae Boyd Mort, died Sept. 6 in Gilchrist Center. He retired from CSX Corporation. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Baltimore, Md., Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle, Pa., with arrangements by R. Cunningham Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11422 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21-31 or the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21223. www.mwfuneralhome.com.
MARY GLENDENE MURPHY, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of George Donald Murphy Sr., died Sept. 5, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 15, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TAWNY ROSALYNN ROSS, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of Peggy Ross of Ironton and Rick Clark of Florida, died Sept. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a server at Buffalo Wild Wings. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. Sept. 14, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, with visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY ANN ROWE, 56 of Huntington died Sept. 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. At her request, cremation was chosen and no service scheduled. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DANNY RAY SELLARDS, 56, of Huntington, son of Rose Maxine Sellards, died Sept. 8, at home. He was a laborer in the construction business. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LAURA EVELINE TATE, 79, of Huntington, sister of Lee King, died Sept. 9, in Huntington. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Sept. 17 at Foster Falls Cemetery, Wytheville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Special Olympics West Virginia, 3055 Mount Vernon Rd., Hurricane, WV 25526. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
MURILL TRIPLETT, 86 of Huntington, died Sept. 11 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
HELEN WARD, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of John Carl Ward Sr., died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 13, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the funeral home.
JAMES WILLARD WARD, 78, of Huntington died Sept. 6, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is searching for family members. Please call 304-523-9424 if you have any information regarding him or his family.
RODNEY GLYNN WHITE II, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shannon White, died Sept. 8 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and