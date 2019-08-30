The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARY CLIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 74, of Huntington, widower of Patricia Ann Blankenship, died Aug. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow in the Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
MARJORIE MAY BOND, 93, of Huntington, died Aug. 28. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT GORDON COLE, 77 of Huntington, husband of Helen Cole, died Aug. 29, 2019. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.
JOH N DOUGLAS PATTON, 85, of Burnaugh, Ky., widower of Sue Ann Rankin Patton, died Aug. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice. He was a union ironworker. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Bear Creek United Methodist Church or to Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY ANN WOMELDORF PRICE, 80, of Huntington, widow of Charles W. Price, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from AEP. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.to noon Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LORAINE ROMAN, 82, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of David Roman, died Aug. 29. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
LINDA LEA SPEARS-SOMUANO, 77, of Huntington, died Aug. 28. A graveside memorial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Gay Cemetery. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements.
SARAH "SALLY" WALL, 92, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of Carl Wall, died Aug. 27. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 4, Central United Baptist Church, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.Sept. 3 at the church. Evans Funeral Home, and Crematory, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.