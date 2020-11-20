The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY BENTLEY, 89, of Huntington, widow of Merlin Bentley, died Nov. 17 in Pickerington (Ohio) Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Nov. 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
REX DALE BLACK SR., 67 of Glenwood, husband of Victoria Black, died Nov. 13, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver from Teamsters Local 505. At his request there are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BEATRICE BRYANT, 88, of Moneta, Va., formerly Davin, W.Va., widow of Thomas Howard Bryant, died Nov. 17 in Lynchburg (Va.) General Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES A. DILLEY, 92, formerly of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widower of Easter Jane Blankenship Dilley, died Nov. 18 in Missouri Baptist Hospital at Creve Coeur. He retired from Wilson’s Sporting Goods. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
KEVIN JEAN SWIFT FRAME, 71, of Ashland, wife of Ed Frame, died Nov. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired social worker with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Livestream of her private service at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at www.steenfuneralhome.com. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Lifesong Church, 438 Boyd St., Russell, KY 41169 or the National Kidney Foundation.
BETTE NULL HORAN, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Donald Horan, died Nov. 16 in Holzer Medical Center. She was an LPN at Holzer and at Warehime Clinic. Memorial service will be 1 pm. Nov. 24, Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis. Friends may gather one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Donations are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DARLYLN "SUE" MALONE, 70 of Ironton, wife of William F. Malone, died Nov. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES ALLEN MELROSE, 72, of Huntington, died Aug. 4, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Military honors at noon Nov. 27, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family.
HOWARD KENNETH ROBERTS, 89, of Ironton died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired steelworker for ARMCO Steel. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BROOK ANN WOODS VONVILLE, 50, formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Help for Animals, Barboursville. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
MICHAEL LEE WILSON, 70, of Starke, Fla, formerly of Ashland, father of Christopher Michael Wilson of Starke, died Nov. 12. He was owner of MD’s Sports Pub, Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and MLI Inc. lawn care. Graveside service 11 am. Nov. 28, Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD L. YATES, 61, of Huntington, husband of Crystal Spurlock Yates, died Nov. 15 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was a Hair Stylist for 40 years. A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Service will be livestreamed at the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. at the church. www.beardmortuary.com.