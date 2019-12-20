The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THOMAS KINCAID JR., 83, of Huntington, died Dec. 16 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from Appalachian Power Company. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Encouragers Fellowship Church; private burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOANN PERKINS, 75, of Lavalette, died Dec. 20 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at S.D. Copley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
EARNEST J. ROTEN, 78, of Huntington, husband of Delores Roten, died Dec. 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Private graveside service will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RALPH JACK SCHENK, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Mabel Schenk, died Dec. 17 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com