The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES BASIL ADKINS, 83 of Wayne died Sept. 5 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. He retired from Heiner’s Bakery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
MARY CATHERINE BALLENGEE, 51, of Huntington died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no service at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
J.C. CALDWELL, 71, of Cyclone, W.Va., husband of Linda Lee Dotson Caldwell, died Sept. 15 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Service will be at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD LEE CLAY, 70, of Greenup, Ky., father of Brian Clay of Coal Grove, Ohio, and Darrin Clay and Christi Clay, both of Denver, Colo. died Sept. 15 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the financial industry and was working for KDMC. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PEGGY ANN FARRELL, 66, of St. Albans, W.Va., wife of Wallace Farrell, died Sept. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens White Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHELVA V. FERRIS JR., 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 16. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN BLIZZARD HAMMOND, 90, of Ceredo died Sept. 15. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She retired from Chapman Printing. Visitation will be two hours before the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARK ALLEN KENNEDY, 55, of Williams Mountain, W.Va., died Sept. 13. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
ROGER FRANKLIN KIRK, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH LeMASTER, 96, of Huntington, widow of Eugene LeMaster, died Sept. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired nurse. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. There will be no procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com.
THERESA LORAINE McQUAID, 93, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Mark McQuaid and Lizette Hager, died Sept. 13 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was a retired food supervisor with Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the Funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CATHI LYNN MOUNT, 60, of Milton died Sept. 15. She was a retired Cabell County school secretary. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MILDRED HALL NOEL, 99, of Huntington, widow of Leonard Noel, died Sept. 16, 2021 at home. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was a retired Cabell County schoolteacher. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA JOYCE PERRY, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Ronald Perry, died Sept. 14 at her son’s home in Chesapeake, Va. She retired from the Veterans Administration. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LORA IRENE TRIMBOLI, 94, formerly of Huntington, widow of James Joseph Trimboli, died Sept. 16 in Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Ky. She was a retired bank teller. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES R. VARNEY SR., 80 of Danville, W.Va., husband of Sharon Varney, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a coal miner. Service at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park. Visitation from noon until service time at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
MARK EDWARD WATSON, 64, of Lavalette died Sept. 16. Friends and family gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
RUTH ELLEN COOPER WATTS, 79, of Charleston, W.Va., widow of Ira Watts, died Sept. 15 Funeral service will be noon Sept. 19 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Adkins Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.