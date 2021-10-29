The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LONNIE F. BERRY, 71, of Huntington, husband of Frances Barrett Berry, died Oct. 21 in the VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OKIE C. BOGGS, 88, of Ashland, husband of Mary Jordan Boggs, died Oct. 28 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment following at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BRUCE EDWARD CHAPMAN JR., 46, of Belfry, Ky., son of Irene “Katie” Chapman, died Oct. 27 in Rug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry. www.rerogersfh.com.
DORIS ANN COMBS, 81, of Huntington, widow of Verlin Leo Combs, died Oct. 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Nov. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DENISE ANN CRUMP, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA WILLA-MARIE DILLON, 38 of Huntington, mother of Braxton Dillon, died Oct. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
EDNA FRANCES KEENAN of Huntington, widow of Robert Keenan, died Oct. 20 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She was a retired Lab Tech at St. Mary’s Hospital. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Woodmere Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
CHARLES RICHARD NORRIS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Julia Norris, died Oct. 27 at home. He was a pilot and industrial pattern maker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
PEYTON NICHOLAS SIMPSON, 25, of Huntington, son of Shala Jo Caldwell and Gary Brett Simpson, died Oct. 25. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
GOLDIE MARIE WALKER, 74, of Barboursville, died Oct. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TONY RAY YATES, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked as a service car driver for Nicely’s Towing. There will be a private memorial service on Nov. 2. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.