LUCINDA C. BAKER, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harold Baker, died Nov. 11. Service will be private. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BIRCHIE LEA BOOTON, 95, of Lavalette, widow of Lowell Booton, died Nov. 12. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
MARGARET ANN CLARK, 81, of Ashland, widow of Harry Clark Jr., died Nov. 12. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 17, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, section P, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
NELLIE HUNT, 79, of Elk Creek, W.Va., sister of Roy Hunt of Fort Gay, Elbert Hunt Jr. and Holly Subyak, both of Elk Creek, and Barbara Marshall of Dandridge, Tenn., died Nov. 11 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a retired truck driver for Marrowbone Development Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 14, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service.
JOHN JOHNSON, 44, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Angela Blair Johnson, died Nov. 11 in in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He had been a maintenance worker at Laurel Lake Park. Funeral service noon, Nov. 14, Mayberry Cemetery, Lenore. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES MCCOMAS JR., 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 12. At his request, there will be no public services or visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN MORAN, 86, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Moran, died Nov. 11 in Heartland of Riverview Assisted Living. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later time with burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROY LEE NICHOLS, 87, of Huntington, widower of Linda Gail Nichols, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16, at Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
SHAWN EUGENE STEWART, 56, of Huntington, husband of Beth Stewart, died Nov. 11 at home. Arrangements are pending at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
MICHAEL KENNETH THORNSTROM, 67, of Ona, husband of Paula Anderson Thornstrom, died Nov. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Navy. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.