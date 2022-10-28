The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DWAYNE FERGUSON, 61, of East Lynn, W.Va., widow of Conita Ferguson, died Oct. 23 at his residence. He was a self-employed mechanic. Graveside service will be Sunday at Four Oaks Cemetery. Donations can be made to assist the family.
LONNIE LEE GIBSON, 80 of Huntington died Oct. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY VIRGINIA HARRISON, 89, formerly of Covington, Ky., died Oct. 26 in Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Muncie, Ind. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DIANE ELAINE JARVIS-SANTELLI, 65 of Huntington, wife of Misty Jarvis-Santelli, died Oct. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was active with the St. Mary’s Spiritual Care Dept. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ANITA KAY KIPP, 59 of Huntington died Oct. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Highland Annex, Huntington. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BILLY JOE MATTIX, 91, of Ashland, husband of Jettie Carol Mattix, died Oct. 26 at home. He was a former minister. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Chapel. www.regerfh.com.
RAY MAYNARD JR., 63, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Wayne, died Oct. 23 at Baptist Health. Ray was a retired home health care provider. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
RONNIE LEE MEDDINGS, 63, of Dunlow, W.Va., died Oct. 25. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Meddings Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LINA LEE MORRISON, 82 of Barboursville died Oct. 27 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
