SANDRA CAROL ADAMS, 66, of Coal Grove, Ohio, sister of Laura Morgan and Kathleen Wilson, died Dec. 26. No services are scheduled. Donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
KAREN ELAINE COBURN, 77, of Ironton, mother of Terri Coburn Litteral and Keith Coburn, died Dec. 25 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. She worked in the records department of Lawrence General Hospital. No services are scheduled. Donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
BRANDON SCOTT ELLIS, 33, of Lesage died Dec. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SISTER BRIGETTA FORDE, 94, of Wheeling, W.Va., died Dec. 25 in Wheeling Hospital. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wheeling in February, 1946. For most of her religious life, she taught at the elementary level in the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 27, at Mount St. Joseph Chapel, 137 Mt. St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, where the Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mt. St. Joseph Chapel. Interment will take place in the Sisters of St. Joseph section of Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003. Funeral arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Home, Fourteenth and Eoff Streets, Wheeling. www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
LAURA MORRISON GARISH, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio died Dec. 26. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
MICHAEL MATTHEW HEABERLIN, 47, of Huntington, son of William Heaberlin, died Dec. 24 at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services Monday at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DARLENE JACKSON, 66, of Huntington, widow of Gary Ford Jackson Sr., died Dec. 24 in Cornerstone Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec., 30 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ANN RITA JONES, 76, of Ironton, widow of William Jones, died Dec. 25 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 31, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOE THOMAS KING, 89 of Forest Hills, Ky., died Dec. 26 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He worked as a butcher for over 40 years at A&P grocery store in Williamson, W.Va. Funeral services 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 28 and 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
GARY L. LEADINGHAM, 71, of Ironton, husband of Nancy Lewis Leadingham, died Dec. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a construction worker at Armco Steel and retired boiler operator and custodian for Ironton City Schools. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONALD LEE LITCHFIELD, 81, of South Point, Ohio, companion of Joan Bragg, died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
BETTY MARIE MAYENSCHEIN, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Mayenschein, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 29, Family Life Worship Center, 209 N 2nd Street Suite B, Ironton. Burial will follow in Burlington (Ohio) Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARJORIE L. McCOY, 86, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Charles E. McCoy, died Dec. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LETITIA MAE MELVIN, 39, of Huntington died Dec. 25. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Dec. 30, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may gather from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGIE NEELEY OSBORNE, 84, of Prestonsburg, Ky., wife of James Merle Osborne, died Dec. 24 n Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 28, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
PEGGY ANN PRICE, 49, of Alkol, W.Va., died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 29, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Barker Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
CHRISTINE TUBBS QUALLS, 85, of Huntington died Dec. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Family will welcome friends at 12 noon. Burial will be at 12 noon, Monday, Dec. 30, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM EDWARD REED, 43, of Huntington, son of James Reed and Geraldine Arthur Reed of Huntington, died Dec. 21 at home. Funeral services 1 p.m. Dec. 29, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Sunday at Morris Funeral Home.
JERRY DARRELL STOVER, 67, of Henderson, W.Va., died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; visitation two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Mason County Fair, Inc.
ALICE STRUNK, 73, of Deering, Ohio, mother of C.C. Daniels and Mark Daniels, died Dec. 25. Funeral services will be at noon Dec. 28, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
WANDA IRENE THOMPSON formerly of Knott County, Ky., widow of Fred Thompson, died Dec. 21 in the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 28, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Joe Hall Cemetery, Topmost, Ky.
DEBORAH LYNN HECK WATTS, 66, of Ceredo, died Dec. 27 in Boyd Nursing & Rehabilitation. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time. www.rollinsfh.com.