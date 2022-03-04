The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIRGINIA ERNESTINE ZASTROW BELL of Huntington died Feb. 25. There will be a private burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DEREK ANTHONY CALDWELL, 43, of Fort Smith, son of Kathi Caldwell of Coal Grove, Ohio and Isaac Caldwell of Fort Smith, died Feb. 26. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 9 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton.
GREGORY ALAN CALHOUN, 56, of Huntington died Jan. 28. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ERVIN GENE FRANCIS, 78, of Hatfield, Ky., husband of Patty J. Francis, died March 1 in Pikeville Medical Center. He worked in construction. Funeral service at noon March 5 at the Fundamental Christian Church at Varney, W.Va. Burial in Gillman Cemetery, Hatfield. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 4 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements.
GEORGE D. HOUSTON, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Peggy Jarrell Houston, died March 2 at home. Funeral service will be noon March 7 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TOMMY LAMONT McCALLISTER, 61, of Baisden, W.Va., died March 3. Funeral service will be noon March 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Marcus Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
PHYLLIS M. PLYMALE, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Paul Joseph Plymale, died March 4 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 7 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 6 at the fuenral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CARLOS DEAN RUNYON, 64, of South Point, Ohio, died March 2 at home. Services will be private. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GARY MICHAEL STAPLETON, 45, of Barboursville, a son of Gary Lee and Linda Kay Spradling Stapleton, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked for the Veterans Affairs. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ted Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703 or to the Bloomingdale Baptist Church Food Pantry at P.O. Box 910, Barboursville, WV 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.