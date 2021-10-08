The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM VINCENT ANDES, 74 of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Linda Andes, died Oct. 5 at his residence. There are no services scheduled at this time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LORINE CAROL KAYLOR, 48, of Huntington, wife of Harold Kaylor, died Oct. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an employee for McDonald’s. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
FRANK MICHAEL MEINKING, 90, of Kenova, widower of Bonnie Meinking, died Oct. 5 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from the City of Huntington. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JACK MILLER, 77, of Huntington, husband of Susan Miller, died Oct. 7 at his residence. He was retired from Owens Illinois. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Farmdale Church of Christ. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NEWTON M. MOORE, 87, of Huntington, died Oct. 5 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Per his wishes, no services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA ANN MULLETT, 74, of Huntington, died Oct. 7 at Community Hospice. She worked at Huntington Federal and Mack & Daves. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CLIFFORD NAPIER, 79, husband of Sue Napier, died Oct. 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the owner of Napier’s Market. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
MARY NAGEL, widow of Walter Nagel, died Oct. 6. Funeral service will be noon Sunday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Leadman Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
SHIRLEY OPAL SUNDSTROM, 73, of Ceredo, died Oct. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
