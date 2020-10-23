The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT EUGENE BEHELER, 73 of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, died Oct. 19 in Morristown, Tenn. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARY CHRISTINA BLACKMON, 37, of Huntington, sister of Tammy Escue, died Oct. 20 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education.
STEVEN ERIC DAVIDSON, 56, of Ashland, husband of Laura Grant Davidson, died Oct. 23 at home. He was a laborer at Dow Chemical in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. There is no visitation. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE JOE ELLIS, 57, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Angela Ellis, died Oct. 22 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Graveside service 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Swan Creek Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. No visitation will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY JOE FAIRCHILD, 81, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Sonja Fairchild, died Oct. 23 at home. He was a retired manager of the IGA Grocery Store. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 25, Louisa Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Fairchild-Lemaster Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MONA A. FORTH, 89, of Huntington, widow of Donald L. Forth, died Oct. 22, in Heritage Center. She was a retired cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. A graveside gathering will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:40 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ETHEL MARIE HINEMAN, 86, of Huntington died Oct. 22. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
RUTH ALMA JONES, 87, of Huntington, wife of Frankie Jones, died Oct. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No service will be held due to current public health concerns. Private burial in Branchland (W.Va.) Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NANCY SUE ROBERTS KLOHA, 67, of Ashland, wife of Rev. Mark A. Kloha, died Oct. 21. She was a nurse and educator. Funeral service 4 p.m. Oct. 25, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY L. MCCALLISTER, 91, of Milton, died Oct. 20. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
JAMES RUBEN OLDAKER, 78, of Leon, W.Va., died Oct. 22. Graveside services Oct. 27, at Craig Cemetery, Arbickle Creek, Leon. Friends may visit the family 10 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, prior to leaving for the cemetery.
TEDDY GENE "TED" POE, 86 of Huntington, widower of Patricia Diane Nutt Poe, died Oct. 18, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 25, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, and will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hour prior to service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THEA KAY PUHER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Richard Puher Jr., died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private funeral service and burial. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD EARL RUNNELS SR., 82 of Huntington, husband of Denise Gaumond Runnels, died Oct. 22. He retired from C&O Railroad and the Huntington Police Reserve. Funeral services and online streaming will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Beard Mortuary. Visitation one hour before service. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
SHARON KAY SEAGRAVES, 69, of Ashland, wife of Leroy Seagraves, died Oct. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Kentucky Farmers Bank. Funeral service 5 p.m. Oct. 25, Heritage Freewill Baptist Church, Ashland. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
LINDA SUE SELVAGE, 62, of Louisa, Ky., daughter Mary Branham Patrick of Grayson, Ky., died Oct. 22 at home. In accordance with her wishes, private burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Seen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GARY LEE WAGNER, 79, of Barboursville, died Oct. 20, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Oct. 25, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Visitation from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS EDWIN WELLMAN, 78, of Ashland, husband of Carole Wellman, died Oct. 22. He retired from the US Army and was Plans and Operations Officer of the Orange County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 28, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burialin Evergreen memory Gardens, Lexington, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations suggested to Community Hospice or the Boyd County Animal Shelter.