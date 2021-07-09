The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CRESSIE E. CAMPBELL, 81, of Ironton, widow of Floyd “Jim” Campbell, died July 8 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral service will be at noon July 12 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. July 11 at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
LON ALLEN CHATELL, 46 of Chapmanville, W.Va., died July 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was cremated and there are no services planned. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements.
HAROLD A. DALE, 96, of Kenova, widower of Frances Michael Dale, died July 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the N&W Railroad. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 12 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, Prichard. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
ROBERT LEE MELTON, 58, of Louisa, Ky., son of Lane and Judy Blocker Melton, died June 27 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a crane operator. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CASSANDRA "CASSIE" LYNNE PRICE, 38, of Fayetteville, Ga., died July 2. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGARET COLLINS RORRER of Trenton, Ohio, formerly of Hardy, Ky., widow of Herbert Eugene Rorrer, died July 4. Visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on July 10 with funeral at 2 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES EUGENE SANBORN, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 11 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, with one hour before service. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. July 12 in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLIFFORD PONCHO SCITES, 68, of Branchland, W.Va., father of Melinda Smith of Milton and Bobbi Arnoldt of Huntington, died July 8. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 13 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Johnson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home.
CLAUDE HERMAN WHITT, 68, of Williamson, W.Va., companion of Erma Johnson of Williamson, died July 7 at home. He was a retired electrician in the coal industry. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 11 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Whitt Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
AARON RYANN WOODYARD “Eryn” 26, of Ashland, daughter of Larry Dale and Hope Rakes Woodyard of South Point, Ohio, died July 5. There will be a memorial gathering at 1 p.m. July 12 at 211 Blevins St., Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.