Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.