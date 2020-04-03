The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVEN EDWARD ADKINS, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Adkins, died April 1 at his residence. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ABIGAIL ANN BROWN, 84, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 3. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Presbyterian Cemetery. Following the CDC guidelines, everyone present should wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CORA LOUISE CHAFFIN, 92, of Huntington, died April 1. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY ANGIE FERGUSON, 65, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Phillip Norris, died April 1 at Hospice Care Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BILLY JOE O'BRIAN, 85, of Fort Gay, W.Va., husband of Anna O'Brian, died April 2 at his residence. He was retired from Inco Alloys. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON PERRY, 82, of East Lynn, W.Va., husband of Allie Perry, died April 1 at his residence. He was pastor at Bethlehem United Baptist Church. Private graveside services will be held. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROY SPEARS, 68, of Louisa, Ky., died April 2. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.