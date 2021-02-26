The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHELLY ANN DOTY BAKER, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUSSELL L. BOSTER, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from ACF Industries in Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. March 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TERRY DIAMOND ELSWICK, 61, of Huntington, brother of Brenda Board and Gregory Carter, died Feb. 11 at his residence. A celebration of life visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LARRY KEITH FISCHER, 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sandra Fischer, died Feb. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a carpenter. There will be a graveside service 12:30 p.m. March 1 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN McGRANAHAN, 56, of Urbana, Ohio, wife of Eddie McGranahan, died Feb. 21 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Graveside services at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting with local arrangements.
JAMES RAY NAPIER, 39, of Huntington, died Feb. 21. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDON TYLER SPEARS, 35, of Huntington died Feb. 24. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES NELSON STOVER, 77, of Ironton, formerly of Huntington, husband of Irma L. Stover, died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked formerly for automobile dealers in the area. Private graveside services were held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park on Feb. 26. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.