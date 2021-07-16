The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SKYLAR JO BAKER, 5, of Huntington, the daughter of Meghan and Zach Wells of Ceredo, died July 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Muncy Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday. Donations to assist the family can be made at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY MAE FERGUSON, 62, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of William Ferguson, died July 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. July 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio , with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. DAN L. JOHNSON, 72, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., died July 15. He was a podiatrist. All services will be private as he wished. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
STARLETT JEAN MATTOX, 36, of Huntington died July 11 at home. There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m. July 19 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, with burial to follow. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONNA K. McGRANAHAN, 56, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Jackie McGranhan, died July 14. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. July 19 at Bolt Cemetery, Catlettsburg, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DUANE ALAN MIDKIFF, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 15. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. July 18 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, , where the committal service will be 11 a.m. July 19. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com
DALLAS THURMAN RUNYON SR., 78, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Myrtle Runyon, died July 14 in Charleston Medical Center. He was a superintendent of Old Ben Coal Company. Funeral service 3 p.m. July 18 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Runyon / Hunt Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service.
H. DAVID SHEETS, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Gail Hesson Sheets, died July 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He taught instrumental music at Stockdale, Beaver, Coalton, Jackson, Ironton and Symmes Valley schools in Ohio. He retired as manager of the Lawrence-Scioto Joint Solid Waste District. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. July 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be 90 minutes before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM DUNCAN STARK, 89, of Huntington, died Feb. 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. July 22 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.
WILLIAM BUSTER THOMPSON, 85, of Barboursville, husband of Opal Ann Phipps Thompson, died July 15 at home. He was self-employed painter and home repair. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 19 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JUANITA WELLMAN, 90, of Huntington died July 15 in Maiden, N.C. Visitation will begin at noon on July 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession to the cemetery will depart at 1 p.m. to Mount Vernon Cemetery for graveside services.
GLORIA ETHEL WENDLER, 76, of Barboursville died July 15. There will be no services and at her request, cremation will take place. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.